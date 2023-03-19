Sunday, March 19, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Talacolo was a real standout in Marist 7s: Gollings

Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings says lanky forward Joseva Talacolo really stood out in the 47th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Gollings said Talacolo worked hard in coming out from injury and put on a very impressive performance.

“All the players did their best and one particular player I feel was really excellent in his performance was Talacolo. Coming from injury and outing, such a performance is never easy and we did not expect Talacolo to be this amazing.”

“After the World Cup last year, he missed out on the HSBC tournaments but now when he got back, he ensured he came out stronger and even better in his 7s game.”

“I feel that he really took advantage of the tournament building towards his performance. Seeing him play after missing out on so many tournaments really tells us how tough these players can be on the world stage.”

Meanwhile, Gollings is expected to announce his extended squad for the HSBC Hong Kong 7s tomorrow.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Poor planning has led to water woes...

Public Works Minister Filipe Tuisawau claims what is experienced by...
Football

Krishna’s Bengaluru beaten in ISL f...

Fijian striker Roy Krishna's second half goal was not enough as  Be...
Marist 7s

Rover Delaiwau dedicates award to d...

Fijiana 7s and Army rover Ilisapeci Delaiwau, who received the best...
Business

Janif shares industry insights with...

Employing young people entails several benefits for businesses, whi...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Poor planning has led to water w...

News
Public Wor...

Krishna’s Bengaluru beaten in IS...

Football
Fijian str...

Rover Delaiwau dedicates award t...

Marist 7s
Fijiana 7s...

Janif shares industry insights w...

Business
Employing ...

WAF restores supply to 70pc affe...

News
As at 1pm ...

Narawa scores in Chiefs huge win...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Popular News

No Jab No Job regulation revoked...

News
Attorney G...

DFPL to go on 2 weeks break

Football
Fiji Footb...

Krishna’s Bengaluru beaten in IS...

Football
Fijian str...

Fijian Reds quartet set to face ...

Rugby
Four Fijia...

Aust PM Albanese to meet Rabuka ...

News
Prime Mini...

Matana to miss Hong Kong 7s

Rugby
The Fiji 7...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Poor planning has led to water woes: Tuisawau