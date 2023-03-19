Talacolo was a real standout in Marist 7s: Gollings

Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings says lanky forward Joseva Talacolo really stood out in the 47th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Gollings said Talacolo worked hard in coming out from injury and put on a very impressive performance.

“All the players did their best and one particular player I feel was really excellent in his performance was Talacolo. Coming from injury and outing, such a performance is never easy and we did not expect Talacolo to be this amazing.”

“After the World Cup last year, he missed out on the HSBC tournaments but now when he got back, he ensured he came out stronger and even better in his 7s game.”

“I feel that he really took advantage of the tournament building towards his performance. Seeing him play after missing out on so many tournaments really tells us how tough these players can be on the world stage.”

Meanwhile, Gollings is expected to announce his extended squad for the HSBC Hong Kong 7s tomorrow.