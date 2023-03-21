Fiji to face Samoa in HK 7s opener

The Fiji men’s 7s team will play Samoa in its first pool match of the Hong Kong 7s at the So Kon Po Stadium next Friday.

The match will kick off at 7.28pm.

The Ben Gollings coached side will then face Canada at 3.52pm on Saturday before playing Argentina at 8.37pm on the same day in their final pool match.

The Cup quarterfinals will kick off at 2.02pm on Sunday, the Cup semifinals will start at 7.29pm while the final will be at 12.15am Monday.

In the women’s competition, Fijiana will meet Ireland in its first match at 5.04pm on Friday.

The Saiasi Fuli coached side will then take on Brazil at 9.04pm on Friday before playing Australia at 1.55pm on Saturday.

The women’s Cup quarter finals will start at 11.37pm Saturday, the Cup semi finals will be at 6.43pm while the cup final will kick off at 11.40pm Sunday.