Tuesday, March 21, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fiji to face Samoa in HK 7s opener

The Fiji men’s 7s team will play Samoa in its first pool match of the Hong Kong 7s at the So Kon Po Stadium next Friday.

The match will kick off at 7.28pm.

The Ben Gollings coached side will then face Canada at 3.52pm on Saturday before playing Argentina at 8.37pm on the same day in their final pool match.

The Cup quarterfinals will kick off at 2.02pm on Sunday, the Cup semifinals will start at 7.29pm while the final will be at 12.15am Monday.

In the women’s competition, Fijiana will meet Ireland in its first match at 5.04pm on Friday.

The Saiasi Fuli coached side will then take on Brazil at 9.04pm on Friday before playing Australia at 1.55pm on Saturday.

The women’s Cup quarter finals will start at 11.37pm Saturday, the Cup semi finals will be at 6.43pm while the cup final will kick off at 11.40pm Sunday.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

We are the competition: Tawake

Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua Captain Bitila Tawake believes they wi...
Entertainment

Reeves dedicates ‘John Wick 4’ to R...

While the world is shockingly mourning the death of actor Lance Red...
Rugby

We weren’t focused enough: Derenala...

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua skipper Meli Derenalagi says they weren’...
News

No decision made on tax increases: ...

Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says Government has not...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

We are the competition: Tawake

Rugby
Rooster Ch...

Reeves dedicates ‘John Wick 4’ t...

Entertainment
While the ...

We weren’t focused enough: Deren...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

No decision made on tax increase...

News
Minister f...

Lot of learning for Jnr Bula Boy...

Sports
Junior Bul...

WAF told to streamline its activ...

News
The Water ...

Popular News

Bolaca back in Fiji colours at M...

Marist 7s
Controvers...

Kiran’s statement is revol...

News
FijiFirst ...

Govt to pursue PPP for affordabl...

News
The Govern...

Suspended Saifiti to miss Dolphi...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Tabadamu turn the tables on Raiw...

Marist 7s
Tabadamu c...

Transport assistance eligibility...

News
The eligib...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

We are the competition: Tawake