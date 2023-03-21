We are the competition: Tawake

Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua Captain Bitila Tawake believes they will have no bigger competition than themselves at this year’s Super W championship.

With a host of new faces, Tawake said it is a task for them as defending champions.

“It’s huge, we are the defending champions and everyone is coming for us,” Tawake said.

“The only competition we have is ourselves and we are setting the standards ourselves as a team.”

With the first game against the Brumbies, Tawake said the team was calm and just happy to play in front of their fans at home, with their latest recruits eager to prove themselves.

“The team last year won the Super W so it a whole lot of pressure on us but we are excited about the first match.

“We have a lot of new talent which not many people have seen yet and we are excited to show that this weekend.”

The Fijiana Drua host the Brumbies on Saturday at Prince Charles Park at 1.35pm.