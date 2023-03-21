Tuesday, March 21, 2023
We weren’t focused enough: Derenalagi

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua skipper Meli Derenalagi says they weren’t focused enough in the first half and this resulted in playing catch up rugby in the second spell which culminated in a 27-24 loss to the Reds in Round 4 of Super Rugby Pacific on Sunday.

Derenalagi said they were made to work hard in the last 30 minutes of the match and weren’t focused in first 40.

“Lack of focus was a letdown in the first half and this proved costly. In the second half, we came out strong and played the style of rugby we are known for.”

Coach Mick Byrne also echoed similar sentiments about the team’s consistency.

“In the second half we scored that first try which gave us the confidence to get down to business.”

“It would’ve been nice if it had been like that for 80 minutes because I think the boys are 80 minute players now and we just need to be consistent throughout the game.”

The Fijian Drua will face the Highlanders in Round 5 this Saturday at 3.35pm in New Zealand.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
