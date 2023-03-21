Tuesday, March 21, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Winger Sau to miss Highlanders clash

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua winger Eroni Sau will miss this weekend’s Super Rugby Pacific clash against the Highlanders.

Sau was taken off during their 27-24 loss to the Reds in Brisbane over the weekend for a HIA  test after being on the receiving end of a dangerous high tackle in the 55th minute of play.

Head Coach Mick Byrne said it is unfortunate but due to World Rugby’s HIA laws, Sau would go into an automatic 12-day stand down period.

“It was disappointing, so that means he is out now for 12 days,” Byrne said.

Sau will be back in the squad in time for the Rebels clash in Suva on April 1.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

We are the competition: Tawake

Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua Captain Bitila Tawake believes they wi...
Entertainment

Reeves dedicates ‘John Wick 4’ to R...

While the world is shockingly mourning the death of actor Lance Red...
Rugby

We weren’t focused enough: Derenala...

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua skipper Meli Derenalagi says they weren’...
News

No decision made on tax increases: ...

Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says Government has not...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

We are the competition: Tawake

Rugby
Rooster Ch...

Reeves dedicates ‘John Wick 4’ t...

Entertainment
While the ...

We weren’t focused enough: Deren...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

No decision made on tax increase...

News
Minister f...

Lot of learning for Jnr Bula Boy...

Sports
Junior Bul...

WAF told to streamline its activ...

News
The Water ...

Popular News

FICA Act review is a key achieve...

News
Minister f...

Derenalagi back as the Drua brac...

Rugby
Olympic Go...

Domestic violence cases alert: P...

News
The increa...

Fiji 1 bounces back to winning w...

Marist 7s
Ben Gollin...

Lavidi Bros scoop Plate in Maris...

Marist 7s
Lavidi Bro...

Fisherman missing at sea near Ra...

News
Search e...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

We are the competition: Tawake