Winger Sau to miss Highlanders clash

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua winger Eroni Sau will miss this weekend’s Super Rugby Pacific clash against the Highlanders.

Sau was taken off during their 27-24 loss to the Reds in Brisbane over the weekend for a HIA test after being on the receiving end of a dangerous high tackle in the 55th minute of play.

Head Coach Mick Byrne said it is unfortunate but due to World Rugby’s HIA laws, Sau would go into an automatic 12-day stand down period.

“It was disappointing, so that means he is out now for 12 days,” Byrne said.

Sau will be back in the squad in time for the Rebels clash in Suva on April 1.