Campbell-Gillard in for Panthers clash

Paramatta Eel Reagan Campbell-Gillard will rejoin his Fijian comrades to face NRL Premiership champions Penrith Panthers in their round four clash this weekend.

After being cited during Paramatta’s 34-30 loss to the Manly Sea-Eagles last weekend, Campbell-Gillard has taken an early guilty plea and copped a $3000 fine for a shoulder charge.

Waqa Blake and Maika Sivo have also been named in the starting line-up to face Penrith.

Meanwhile Sivo and playmaker Mitchell Moses were also cited in last week’s encounter.

Both Moses and Sivo have taken an early guilty plea and fined $750 and $1800 respectively for conduct.

The Eels host the Panthers tomorrow at CommBank Stadium at 9pm.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
