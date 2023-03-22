Nareki recovers, set to face Drua

Former All Blacks 7s winger and Highlander’s flyer Jona Nareki is expected to return to the squad in time for this weekend’s Super Rugby Pacific clash against the Fijian Drua.

Nareki, who suffered a foot injury in the pre-season returns to fitness alongside number eight Marino Mikaele-Tu’u, who had a rib injury in their opening game of the season against the Blues.

Highlanders defence coach Dave Dillon told allblacks.com the duo’s availability would be seen later this week.

Lock Fabian Holland who has recovered from a hamstring concern also returns to the pack.

Highlanders host the Drua at Forsyth Barr Stadium at 3.35pm.