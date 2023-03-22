Wednesday, March 22, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Rakuro for Highlanders clash

Photo courtesy: Fijian Drua

Newly signed Fijian Drua winger Taniela Rakuro could be given the nod to start at winger this weekend against the Highlanders.

This as Eroni Sau was stood stood down following a head injury  assessment after the Reds game last Sunday.

Swire- Shipping Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne said the former Nadroga flyer is traveling with the squad from Brisbane to Dunedin and is an available option to fill in.

“Yeah, there’s a chance you’ll see Taniela,” Byrne told FijiLive.

“He traveled, with us to Brisbane.

“So he’s here with the camp and we’ll just have a look at how the team shapes up and everyone else is just waiting on a medical report this afternoon from training.

Everybody seemed to be moving well but we’ll just wait tonight and and see what team we can put together.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Naupoto calls on Singh to apologise...

Opposition Member of Parliament, Viliame Naupoto is calling on Mini...
Sports

Kilner is new FASANOC CEO

Vanessa Kilner has been appointed the new Fiji Association of Sport...
News

Sayed-Khaiyum questioned at Valelev...

Former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is currently being ques...
News

Women arrested with hard drugs

Two women were arrested by Raiwaqa Police after they were found wit...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Naupoto calls on Singh to apolog...

News
Opposition...

Kilner is new FASANOC CEO

Sports
Vanessa Ki...

Sayed-Khaiyum questioned at Vale...

News
Former Att...

Women arrested with hard drugs

News
Two women ...

PM will host National Economic S...

News
Prime Mini...

Ministry finalises National Infr...

News
A 10-year ...

Popular News

Bolaca can play, operation param...

Marist 7s
Fiji 7s He...

Narawa scores in Chiefs huge win...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Rewa boss Buksh resigns

Sports
Rewa Footb...

Dominion Bros to play Sharks in ...

Marist 7s
Dominion B...

Marist 7s women’s quarterf...

Marist 7s
The top ei...

No decision made on tax increase...

News
Minister f...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

The Iconic Cívitas Metropolitano Stadium