Rakuro for Highlanders clash

Newly signed Fijian Drua winger Taniela Rakuro could be given the nod to start at winger this weekend against the Highlanders.

This as Eroni Sau was stood stood down following a head injury assessment after the Reds game last Sunday.

Swire- Shipping Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne said the former Nadroga flyer is traveling with the squad from Brisbane to Dunedin and is an available option to fill in.

“Yeah, there’s a chance you’ll see Taniela,” Byrne told FijiLive.

“He traveled, with us to Brisbane.

“So he’s here with the camp and we’ll just have a look at how the team shapes up and everyone else is just waiting on a medical report this afternoon from training.

Everybody seemed to be moving well but we’ll just wait tonight and and see what team we can put together.”