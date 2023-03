Newcastle Knights prop Daniel Saifiti returns to the starting line-up against the Canberra Raiders for their round four NRL clash this Sunday.

Saifiti suffered a shoulder injury during their 36-20 loss to newcomers the Redcliffe Dolphins last week and has been since cleared to play this weekend.

He starts at number eight.

Meanwhile, Semi Valemei also returns this week for the Raiders and is named on the bench.

The match kicks off at McDonald Jones Stadium at 5.05pm.