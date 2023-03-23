Crusaders winger Reece ruled out

Crusaders winger Sevu Reece has been ruled out of this weekend’s Super Rugby Pacific clash against the Brumbies and possibly the season due to a serious injury.

Reece sustained a serious knee injury during their 34-28 win over the Blues at Eden Park on Saturday.

Also joining the Crusaders growing injury ward is veteran lock forward Sam Whitelock who also broke his hand.

Crusaders Head Coach Scott Robertson is scheduled to meet with medical staff regarding Reece’s injury which is suspected to be a season ender and also rule him out of the Rugby World Cup.