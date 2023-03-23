Fa’agase banned for Sau tackle

Queensland Reds prop Sef Fa’agase has copped a three week ban for his dangerous tackle on Swire Shipping Fijian Drua winger Eroni Sau.

Fa’agase was booked after a tackle missed by officials on the 56th minute of play where he led a tackle with his shoulder making contact with Sau’s head.

Sau was taken off during their Super Rugby Pacific 27-24 loss to the Reds on Sunday.

Fa’agase was cited post-match and presented before a foul play review committee on Tuesday.

SANZAR foul play committee chairman Michael Heron KC stated the incident mitigating factors were equivalent to a red card offence, but the original sentence was later commuted after Fa’agase judicial record and immediate guilty plea was also taken into account.

“The incident met the red card threshold and upheld the citing in accordance with Law 9.13,” the statement read.

“The foul play review committee reduced the suspension to three weeks based on mitigating factors, including the player’s judicial record and his acceptance of guilt at the first opportunity.”

Fa’agase will be able to return to play after April 7 2023.