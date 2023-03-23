Thursday, March 23, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fa’agase banned for Sau tackle

Queensland Reds prop Sef Fa’agase has copped a three week ban for his dangerous tackle on Swire Shipping Fijian Drua winger Eroni Sau.

Fa’agase was booked after a tackle missed by officials on the 56th minute of play where he led a tackle with his shoulder making contact with Sau’s head.

Sau was taken off during their Super Rugby Pacific 27-24 loss to the Reds on Sunday.

Fa’agase was cited post-match and presented before a foul play review committee on Tuesday.

SANZAR foul play committee chairman Michael Heron KC stated the incident mitigating factors were equivalent to a red card offence, but the original sentence was later commuted after Fa’agase judicial record and immediate guilty plea was also taken into account.

“The incident met the red card threshold and upheld the citing in accordance with Law 9.13,” the statement read.

“The foul play review committee reduced the suspension to three weeks based on mitigating factors, including the player’s judicial record and his acceptance of guilt at the first opportunity.”

Fa’agase will be able to return to play after April 7 2023.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Vasconcellos secures draw for Jnr B...

The Digicel Junior Bula Boys have come from behind to hold the Digi...
News

Know your roles, Permanent Secretar...

Permanent Secretaries have been encouraged by the Public Service Co...
News

Rabuka reaffirms support for One-Ch...

Prime Minister Rabuka has reaffirmed Fiji’s support for the One-Chi...
Business

Long-term reform, growth strategy i...

The International Monetary Fund says Fiji growth outlook beyond the...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Vasconcellos secures draw for Jn...

Football
The Digice...

Know your roles, Permanent Secre...

News
Permanent ...

Rabuka reaffirms support for One...

News
Prime Mini...

Long-term reform, growth strateg...

Business
The Intern...

Suva drawn with Auckland City fo...

Football
Fiji's rep...

Valetini, Rakuro get first start...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Popular News

Fiji, NZ trade surpasses $800 mi...

Business
Minister f...

Army to face Seahawks in Women&#...

Marist 7s
Army and S...

Resilient infrastructure is key:...

News
Minister f...

Govt to assist Olympians Tuwai a...

Marist 7s
Minister f...

Continue recycling and reusing, ...

News
Prime Mini...

Lovato begins directing first fe...

Entertainment
American s...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Vasconcellos secures draw for Jnr Bula Boys