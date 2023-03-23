Fijian Drua chase second win in NZ

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Coach Mick Byrne is adamant the team will be hunting for its second victory on New Zealand soil when they face the Highlanders in Dunedin on Saturday.

The Fijians kick started their campaign this season with a 36-34 win over Moana Pasifika in Auckland last month.

“We will be going for a victory,” Byrne said.

“They’ve (Highlanders) been struggling with injuries, they’re getting a couple back this week.

“It’s always unsettling to start the season with injuries and you know they’re a tough competitor and playing them at home is going to be a challenge for us.”

“We’re expecting a physical game and fast game as well.”

“They like to I like to throw the ball around and they’ve got some really good players there.”

Byrne however, anticipates an alert Highlanders outfit that managed a 33-24 win over Moana Pasifika over the weekend, their first for the season.

“We’re expecting them to have some confidence after the first victory and getting some plays back from injury, they’re just getting stronger.”

“So we’ll do our preparation and we’ll get up we’ll get our team ready to go and we’ll take them on up front.”

The Highlanders host the Drua at Forsyth Barr Stadium at 3.35pm.