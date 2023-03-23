Thursday, March 23, 2023
Valetini, Rakuro get first start for Drua

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua duo Kemu Valetini and Taniela Rakuro will get their first start this season when the team faces the Highlanders in Dunedin on Saturday.

Valetini starts ahead of Teti Tela at flyhalf while Rakuro replaces an injured Eroni Sau on the left wing.

Emosi Tuqiri returns to the forward pack alongside Tevita Ikanivere at hooker and Samuela Tawake at tighthead prop.

Ratu Leone Rotusolia and Isoa Nasilasila pair up in the engine room.

Joseva Tamani returns to the blindside with Kitione Salawa at the openside flank and skipper Meli Derenalagi at number eight.

Frank Lomani and Valetini pair in the halves with prolific pair Kalaveti Ravouvou and Apisalome Vota back in the midfield.

Rakuro partners with try-scoring ace Iosefo Masi on the openside wing with Selestino Ravutaumada shifting to fullback.

Zuriel Togiatama, Meli Tuni, Jone Koroiduadua, Sorovakatini Tuifagalele, Vilive Miramira. Elia Canakaivata, Peni Matawalu and Teti Tela have been named on the bench.

The match kicks off at 3.35pm.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
