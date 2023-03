Fijian prop Iris Verebalavu has been named in the Brumbies starting line-up to take on the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua in their opening game of the Super W competition this weekend.

The Fijiana 15s Rugby World Cup will play opposite a number of her former team-mates since playing with them in New Zealand last year.

A second Fijian in loose forward Tabua Tuinakauvadra has been named on the bench.

The Drua host the Brumbies at Prince Charles Park at 1.35pm in Nadi on Saturday.