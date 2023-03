Fijiana Drua names 14 debutants

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua has named 14 debutants for their Super W opener against the Brumbies on Saturday.

Head Coach Inoke Male has banked an exciting squad brimming with raw for talent to begin their title defence.

Hooker and captain Bitila Tawake has been named at hooker with props Joma Rubuti and former Brumbie Ana Korovata.

Asinate Serevi partners Jade Coates at locks with Doreen Narokete at blindside flanker and Sulita Waisega on the openside.

Karalaini Naisewa will be at number eight.

Tailevu halfback Setaita Railumu pairs with Ani Mei at the halves, with Nadroga winger Adita Miliana and former Fijiana 7s speedster Laisani Moceisawana named on the wings.

Merewai Cumu and Vani Arei link up in midfieldn with former Fiji 7s star Lavenia Tinai at fullback.

Litia Marama, Makereta Tunidau, Mereoni Vonosere Merevesi Ofakimalino, Nunia Uluikadavu, Evivi Senikarivi, Jennifer Ravutia and USA-based Alycia Namosimalua have been named on the bench.

The Fijiana Drua hosts Brumbies at 1:35pm at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua squad V Brumbies

Joma Rubuti, Bitila Tawake, Ana Korovata, Asinate Serevi, Jade Coates, Doreen Narokete, Sulita Waisega, Karalaini Naisewa, Setaita Railumu, Ani Mei Likuvaqali, Adita Miliana, Merewai Cumu, Vani Arei, Laisani Moceisawana, Lavenia Tinai Reserves: Litia Marama, Makereta Tunidau, Mereoni Vonosere, Merevesi Ofakimalino, Nunia Uluikadavu, Evivi Senikarivi, Jeniffer Ravutia, Alycia Namosimalua