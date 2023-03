Naholo retains spot against Moana Pasifika

Hurricanes winger Kini Naholo has retained his against Moana Pasifika tomorrow.

Naholo impressed after scoring a double during their Super Rugby Pacific 34-17 win against the Waratahs last week.

Naholo switches to the right wing with fellow Fijian Salesi Rayasi slotting in at number 11.

Isaiah Walker-Leawere has also been named at locks.

Meanwhile Moana has rested Timoci Tavatavanawai in this home game.

Moana Pasifika will host the Hurricanes tomorrow at Mount Smart Stadium at 6.05pm.

Moana Pasifika: Abraham Pole, Samiuela Moli, Suetena Asomua, Samuel Slade, Mike McKee, Solomone Funaki, Alamanda Motuga, Lotu Inisi, Ereatara Enari, Christian Leali’ifano, Anzelo Tuitavuki, Henry Taefu, Levi Aumua, Tima Fainaga’anuku, William Havili Reserves: Ray Niula, Ezekiel Lindnemuth, Chris Apoua, Potu Leavasa, Miracle Faiilagi, Manu Paea, D’Angeolo Leuila, Fine Inisi

Hurricanes: Xavier Numia, Asafo Aumua, Owen Franks, Dominic Bird, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Devan Flanders, Peter Lakai, Ardie Savea (c), Cameron Roigard, Brett Cameron, Salesi Rayasi, Billy Proctor, Bailyn Sullivan, Kini Naholo, Josh Moorby, Reserves: Hame Faiva, Tevita Mafileo, Pasilio Tosi, TK Howden, Braydon Iose, Jamie Booth, Riley Hohepa, Julian Savea