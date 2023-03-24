Waisega fulfills Fijiana Drua dream

Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua openside flanker Sulita Waisega says joining the side had always been the dream after seeing them lift the Super W title last year.

The Netherlands based 19-year-old who joined the Fijiana Drua after representing the country at the Rugby World Cup said she achieved a dream after making the squad.

“It has been exciting, I wanted to join after seeing the girls win,” Waisega said.

“After the World Cup I knew this is what I wanted, I just proved myself and now I am here with the girls.”

Counting herself a newcomer to the side, the Macuata lass from Nakawaqa Village said she is eager to prove herself in front of the home crowd tomorrow.

“I want to show the fans what I can do, and what we can do as a team, and just to make sure we can get the win and we can only do that by working together.”