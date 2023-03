Former Flying Fijians Head Coach Vern Cotter is currently in talks with a prestigious French Top 14 club.

Midi Olympique reports that the former Fiji Rugby guru that ended his Pacific Island tenure in January is in advanced negotiations with Catalan club USA Perpignan.

Perpignan is on the search for a new coach for the 2023/24 season.

If accepted, this will be Cotter’s third stint in France after coaching Clermont and Montpellier