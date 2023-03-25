Fijiana Drua notch first win of season at home

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua has won its Super W opener with hard fought 12-7 win over the Brumbies at King Charles Park in Nadi today.

This was also the defending champions first win on home soil.

The Fijiana Drua drew first blood from their attacking line-put deep in their own half.

A break down the edge from winger Adita Milinia set-up fullback and debutant Lavenia Tinai for her try under the sticks also adding the conversion with 10 minutes gone.

Under slippery conditions both sides played fast paced rugby eager to notch early points in the blistering heat.

Lost ball and miscommunication spelt missed opportunities for both sides.

Both sides went the break with the Drua holding a slender 7-0 lead.

Former Fiji 7s and debutant Laisani Moceisawana extended the Drua’s lead in the second half on 46 minutes, with another break from the backline putting her in space to score with Tinai unable to convert from out wide.

The Brumbies stuck to their strength, and with hard work from their more powerful forwards finally gave way to number eight Grace Kemp who crashed over for their first points with flyhalf Faitala Moleka converting.

Ill-discipline cost the Drua in the second half, gifting prime opportune moments to the visitors.

Outside centre Vani Arei was soon dismissed and yellow carded for a dangerous tackle with 60 minutes on the clock.

The Brumbies tried desperately to steal the win in the final minutes but the Drua held firm to the final whistle.

Fijiana Drua: Sera Joma Rubuti, Bitila Tawake, Ana Korovata, Asinate Serevi, Jade Coates, Doreen Narokete, Sulita Waisega, Karalaini Nasewa, Setaita Railumu, Ani Mei Likuvaqali, Adita Milinia, Merewai Cumu, Vani Arei, Laisani Moceisawana, Lavenia Tinai Reserves: Litia Marama, Makereta Tunidau, Mereoni Vonosere, Nunia Uluikadavu, Evivi Senikarivi, Jennifer Ravutia, Alycia Namosimalua

Brumbies: Iris Verebalavu, Tania Naden, Lila Hifo, Ash Fernandez, Jess Grant, Zali Waihape, Ludia Kavoa, Grace Kemp, Jay Huriwai, Faitala Moleka, Biola Dawa, Siokapesi Palu, Harmony Ioane, Jemima Mccalman, Ashlea Bishop Reserves: Harriet Elleman, Sally Fuesaina, Brittany Le’au’anae, Kate