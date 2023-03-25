Koroisau scores in Tigers loss

A try from Fiji Bati Apisai Koroisau was not enough as the West Tigers succumbed to Melbourne Storm 24-12 during their National Rugby League Premiership clash at AAMI Park yesterday.

The Tigers were shut out defensively, managing only two tries to Melbourne’s four.

The Storm did all the hard work in the first half, running in all their tries through Justin Olam, Cameron Munster, Nick Meaney and Will Warbrick who also converted two tries and a penalty.

The Tigers secured a try through Asu Kepaoa with Adami Douehi converting to send them to half-time 22-6.

Meaney added a 65th minute penalty to put the win safely out of reach.

Koroisau scored the lone try of the second half.