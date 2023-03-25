Saturday, March 25, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Narawa shines in Chiefs unbeaten run

A double from Fijian flyer Emoni Narawa helped maintain the Chiefs unbeaten run after a hard fought 24-14 victory over the Waratahs during their Super Rugby Pacific clash yesterday.

The sides were locked seven all at halftime with a converted try a piece to Chiefs flyhalf Bryn Gatland converted by Damien McKenzie, and an intercept try from Waratahs halfback Jake Gordon with Ben Donaldson adding the two points.

Narawa crossed over for his tries in the 47th and 76th minute with two conversions and a penalty from McKenzie to finish up their tally.

The Waratahs managed a second-half consolation try through openside flanker Michael Hooper with Donaldson converting.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Silktails defeat Bulldogs in Lautok...

The Kaiviti Silktails have claimed their first win of the Ron Masse...
Rugby

Fijiana Drua notch first win of sea...

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua has won its Super W opener with ha...
News

Investigations led no where: Chew

Police says the alleged incident of a man claiming to have been tor...
News

Nakasi Health Centre to close for m...

Permanent Secretary of Health Dr James Fong says the Nakasi Health ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Silktails defeat Bulldogs in Lau...

News
The Kaivit...

Fijiana Drua notch first win of ...

Rugby
The Rooste...

Investigations led no where: Che...

News
Police say...

Nakasi Health Centre to close fo...

News
Permanent ...

Cotter in talks with Top 14 club...

Rugby
Former Fly...

Koroisau scores in Tigers loss

NRL
A try from...

Popular News

$1.1B was allocated to WAF in la...

News
The Water ...

Complainants need regular feedba...

News
Acting Com...

Fiji-UK to work closely, to meet...

News
The United...

Saifiti back for Raiders clash

NRL
Newcastle ...

Sims scores in Storm’s narrow lo...

NRL
Former Fij...

Be proud, stand tall: Rabuka

News
Prime Mini...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Silktails defeat Bulldogs in Lautoka