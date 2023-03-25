Narawa shines in Chiefs unbeaten run

A double from Fijian flyer Emoni Narawa helped maintain the Chiefs unbeaten run after a hard fought 24-14 victory over the Waratahs during their Super Rugby Pacific clash yesterday.

The sides were locked seven all at halftime with a converted try a piece to Chiefs flyhalf Bryn Gatland converted by Damien McKenzie, and an intercept try from Waratahs halfback Jake Gordon with Ben Donaldson adding the two points.

Narawa crossed over for his tries in the 47th and 76th minute with two conversions and a penalty from McKenzie to finish up their tally.

The Waratahs managed a second-half consolation try through openside flanker Michael Hooper with Donaldson converting.