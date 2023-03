Fiji Rugby Union administrator Vela Naucukidi has been named the ONOC Hanisi Erasito Administrator of the Year during the 2022 Fiji Sports Awards today.

A long time pillar for women’s rugby, Naucukidi is recognized for her commitment and development in women’s rugby from the domestic to international stage.

Naucukidi was the team manager for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games bronze medal winning Fijiana 7s side and silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.