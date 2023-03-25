Saturday, March 25, 2023
Rokovereni gets Technical Official of the Year

Renowned Fiji Rugby referee Tevita Rokovereni walked away with the Sports World Techincal Official of the Year award during the 2022 Fiji Sports Awards today.

Growing as one of Fiji’s top officials in rugby, Rokovereni became the first Fijian to officiate at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Seven’s Rugby competition, the Rugby World Cup Sevens and Commonwealth Games.

Rokovereni has become a regular on the HSBC World Sevens Series circuit also officiating at his first Super Rugby Pacific match last year.

Rokovereni is also a World Rugby Match Officiating Educator and is responsible for capacity building assessments for local referees in the country.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
