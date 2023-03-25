Saturday, March 25, 2023
Silktails defeat Bulldogs in Lautoka

The Kaiviti Silktails have claimed their first win of the Ron Massey Cup season with a fiery 44-10 win over the Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs at Churchill Park in Lautoka today.

The Silktails bought the crowd alight with a dazzling display of fast footy racing in eight tries to two.

Young centre Tomasi Seru who is currently on the North Queensland Cowboys radar raked in a personal tally of 16 points with two tries and four conversions.

Makarau Fonmanu, Rusiate Baleitamavua with Timoci Kotoisuva and Meli Nasau also getting a double.

Osea Natoga added two more conversions for the home side.

The Bulldogs managed two tries from Tyrone Nean and Harry Hayes.

The Silktails led 14-4 at halftime.

Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
