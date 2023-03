Double Olympic Games gold medalist Jerry Tuwai has been named the 2022 Fiji Sports Awards Fiji Tattslotto Sportsman of the Year.

This is the second time Tuwai has received this award for his accolades after being named the sportsman of the year in 2020.

The Buca Village warrior has become Fiji’s most decorated 7s player after collecting the World Rugby 7’s Player of the Decade award in 2020, two HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series titles and two Olympic Games gold medals.