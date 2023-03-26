Sunday, March 26, 2023
$14K raised on GoFundMe for Bolaca

Stylish playmaker Napolioni Bolaca named in Fiji 7s squad for HK and Singapore 7s.

Fundraising done by fans to collect funds for Fiji 7s star Napolioni Bolaca has reached its target of $14,000 on the global crowdfunding platform GoFundMe.

In just two weeks, fans all over the world have come together to collect the much-needed finances that will go to the operation of a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee.

The nippy playmaker is in need of raising a total of $20,000 to cover total cost of surgery and rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, a kava barrel hosted by the Ministry of Youth of Sports will be held next week on Friday March 31 at the FMF National Gymnasium in aid of the Olympic Games gold medalist.

Bolaca is currently with the Fiji 7s team that travelled out of the country yesterday to the Hong Kong 7s.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
Naholo Rayasi score in Moana thumping