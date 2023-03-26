Baber named Coach of the Year

Former Fiji 7s Olympic Games gold medal winning Head Coach Gareth Baber has been named the 2022 Fiji Sports Awards Fiji Water Coach of the Year.

The Welshman in his four-year tenure with Fiji 7s, led the country to its second HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series title with 11 tournament wins in the 2019-20 season.

Despite the immense public pressure and Covid 19 disruptions, Baber also delivered Fiji’s second gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Welshman’s record of 11 tournament wins in the on the World Sevens sets him as the new record holder for Fiji over former coach Ben Ryan with nine tournament victories.