Sunday, March 26, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Baber named Coach of the Year

Former Fiji 7s Olympic Games gold medal winning Head Coach Gareth Baber has been named the 2022 Fiji Sports Awards Fiji Water Coach of the Year.

The Welshman in his four-year tenure with Fiji 7s, led the country to its second HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series title with 11 tournament wins in the 2019-20 season.

Despite the immense public pressure and Covid 19 disruptions, Baber also delivered Fiji’s second gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Welshman’s record of 11 tournament wins in the on the World Sevens sets him as the new record holder for Fiji over former coach Ben Ryan with nine tournament victories.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Nagasau named Sportswoman of the ye...

Fijiana 7s veteran Rusila Nagasau has been named the 2022 Fiji Spor...
Sports

Eastgate named Young Female Athlete...

Gymnastics Federation of Fiji's Robyn Eastgate has received the Tap...
Rugby

Naucukidi grabs Administrator of th...

Fiji Rugby Union administrator Vela Naucukidi has been named the ON...
Rugby

Rokovereni gets Technical Official ...

Renowned Fiji Rugby referee Tevita Rokovereni walked away with the ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Nagasau named Sportswoman of the...

Rugby
Fijiana 7s...

Eastgate named Young Female Athl...

Sports
Gymnastics...

Naucukidi grabs Administrator of...

Rugby
Fiji Rugby...

Rokovereni gets Technical Offici...

Rugby
Renowned F...

Tuwai is Sportsman of the Year

Rugby
Double Oly...

Better air connectivity for Rotu...

News
Minister f...

Popular News

$1.1B was allocated to WAF in la...

News
The Water ...

Sims happy to be playing again

NRL
New Melbou...

Sheeran reveals eating disorder ...

Entertainment
Famous sin...

Post Malone settles songwriting ...

Entertainment
Post Malon...

Economic recovery on track, says...

News
Deputy Pri...

Nagasau named Sportswoman of the...

Rugby
Fijiana 7s...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Fijiana Drua vs Brumbies