Sunday, March 26, 2023
Nagasau named Sportswoman of the year

Fijiana 7s veteran Rusila Nagasau has been named the 2022 Fiji Sports Awards Fiji Tattslotto Sportswoman of the Year.

The 35-year-old from Vativa Village has become a pinnacle for womens rugby in Fiji.

Nagasau captained the Fijiana 7s to a first ever bronze medal win at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

She later led them to a silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Nagasau has also become the first female player in Fiji to feature in two Rugby World Cups in the same year in both the sevens and fifteens.

She was also Fiji’s flag bearer at the Tokyo Olympics and the Commonwealth Games as well as the Queens Baton relay bearer.

Nagasau has become a leader and a source of inspiration to many young women in Fiji.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
