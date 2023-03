Tries from Kini Naholo and Salesi Rayasi contributed to the Hurricanes destruction of Moana Pasifika as they cruised to a 59-0 drubbing in their Super Rugby Pacific clash in Auckland yesterday.

It was sweet revenge for the Canes after losing to Pasifika last year 24-19.

The men from Wellington rained in nine tries through Josh Moorby, Brett Cameron, Cameron Roigard, Ardie Savea, Hame Faiva, Peter Lakai, Naholo and a double from Salesi Rayasi.

Cameron also added seven conversions.