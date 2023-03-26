Sunday, March 26, 2023
They outplayed us: Derenalagi

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua skipper Meli Derenalagi said they had only themselves to blame after a shamble 57-24 loss against the Highlanders in Dunedin yesterday.

Derenalagi said they were picked apart by a better team and drifted from their intended plan.

“They outplayed us, and it just wasn’t our day,” Derenalagi said.

“We didn’t stick to our systems, and they were just something else.”

Derenalagi said it was a huge learning for side, and they would focus on sticking to what works best to unleash the Fijian flair that was shut-out yesterday.

“We just have to stick to our systems and it’s important that we stick to our game plan.

It’s important that we do so from the start of the game until the last whistle so we can show who we are.” he said.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
