Fijian Drua slips to ninth spot

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has slipped to the ninth spot in the Super Rugby Pacific standing after Round 5.

The Mick Byrne coached side drops two places after the heavy 57-24 loss to the Highlanders in Dunedin on Saturday.

Chiefs are now the only unbeaten team in the competition so far and lead with 23 points.

The Brumbies after their first loss of the season to the Crusaders in the weekend slip to the third spot with 17 points and the Hurricanes are second with 19 points.

The Blues and Crusaders complete the top five while Moana Pasifika sits at the bottom of the table after five consecutive losses.

Looking at Round 6 matches, Moana Pasifika will face the Highlanders at 6.05pm on Friday while the Reds will host the Crusaders on the same day at 8.35pm.

On Saturday, the Fijian Drua will battle against the Rebels at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva at 3.35pm, the Chiefs will play the Blues at 6.35pm and the Brumbies will come up against the Waratahs at 8.35pm.

In the lone fixture on Sunday, the Hurricanes will meet the Western Force at 3.35pm.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
