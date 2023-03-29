Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Milne returns from suspension to face Storm 

Photo Courtesy: South Sydney Rabbitohs

South Sydney Rabbitohs have announced the return of Fiji Bati centre Taane Milne from suspension.

He is also available to face the Melbourne Storm in Round 5 of NRL on Friday.

Milne was suspended for a week due to his dangerous tackle against the Roosters in Round 3 two weeks ago.

Rabbitohs Head Coach Jason Demetriou has named Milne to start from the interchange this week.

The Rabbitohs will face the Melbourne Storm at 9 pm at Accor Stadium in Sydney.

Rabbitohs: Latrell Mitchell, Alex Johnston, Isaiah Tass, Campbell Graham, Izaac Thompson, Cody Walker, Lachlan Ilias, Daniel Fifita, Damien Cook, Thomas Burgess, Keon Koloamatangi, Jacob Host, Cameron Murray.

Interchange: Jed Cartwright, Michael Kam, Davvy Moale, Heme Sele.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
