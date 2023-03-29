Milne returns from suspension to face Storm 

South Sydney Rabbitohs have announced the return of Fiji Bati centre Taane Milne from suspension.

He is also available to face the Melbourne Storm in Round 5 of NRL on Friday.

Milne was suspended for a week due to his dangerous tackle against the Roosters in Round 3 two weeks ago.

Rabbitohs Head Coach Jason Demetriou has named Milne to start from the interchange this week.

The Rabbitohs will face the Melbourne Storm at 9 pm at Accor Stadium in Sydney.

Rabbitohs: Latrell Mitchell, Alex Johnston, Isaiah Tass, Campbell Graham, Izaac Thompson, Cody Walker, Lachlan Ilias, Daniel Fifita, Damien Cook, Thomas Burgess, Keon Koloamatangi, Jacob Host, Cameron Murray.

Interchange: Jed Cartwright, Michael Kam, Davvy Moale, Heme Sele.