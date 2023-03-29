Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Players take ownership of Highlanders’ loss

Fijian Drua head coach Mick Byrne says the players have taken ownership for the 57-24 loss to the Highlanders over the weekend in Round 5 of Super Rugby Pacific.

Byrne said they had a hard training session yesterday and the players really put in a lot of effort.

“Obviously they are really disappointed from the weekend and carried a lot of frustration yesterday into the training session but I’m very happy with the physicality.”

“We started well and put points on the board which looked good but a couple of things went against us. The Highlanders were a desperate team because they played at their home. Our players were very disappointed at the end of the game but they have responded this weekend.”

Byrne said he is impressed to see his players taking a physical and hard approach in the build-up for the Rebels clash this week.

“After all the travels we had and the disrupted training week, it’s good to be back here in the full training week.”

“We had a really solid training session yesterday, we got some really good contact work, physicality did and things we haven’t been able to do on the road in the short weeks.”

 “The energy that was around after the training session yesterday, felt like that was the hardest training session in these three weeks. It was pleasing to see that our boys love the physicality and hardness in the training.”

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will play the Melbourne Rebels at 3.35 pm on Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
