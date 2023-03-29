Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Reece to miss World Cup after knee injury

Fiji-born Crusaders and All Blacks winger Sevu Reece will not feature at this year’s Rugby World Cup in France due to a serious knee injury.

Reece sustained the injury while being awkwardly cleaned out at a ruck by Blues centre Rieko Ioane a fortnight ago in Super Rugby Pacific.

He will need to undergo surgery to repair his busted anterior cruciate ligament in the coming weeks.

“It’s a hard one, for him and the whole club because he is so important to us,” Crusaders and ABs coach Scott Robertson said, reports stuff.co.nz.

“Really feel for him. He’s been incredible for us. A lot of hard work will get him back to where he was beforehand, a world-class wing.”

The 26-year-old has scored 15 tries in 23 tests for the All Blacks and is contracted through next year.

He will make his return to the Crusaders and All Blacks in 2024.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
