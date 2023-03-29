Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Sau back in training, Valetini in doubt

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Mick Byrne has confirmed winger Eroni Sau is back in training while fly-half Kemu Valetini is in doubt to feature against the Melbourne Rebels on Saturday.

Sau was taken off the field against the Queensland Reds in Round 4 of Super Rugby Pacific for a Head Injury Assessment (HIA) test after being on the receiving end of a dangerous high tackle in the 55th minute of the play.

The Sledge hammer was stood down for 12 days as per the World Rugby’s HIA law and Byrne said his stand-down period has ended.

Byrne added that Valetini sustained a shoulder injury in their 57-24 loss to the Highlanders over the weekend and is likely to miss their second home match against the Rebels.

The Fijian Drua will host the Rebels at 3.35 pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
