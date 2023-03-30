Thursday, March 30, 2023
Hodge, Kellaway Smith for Drua clash

The Melbourne Rebels have recalled Wallabies pair Reece Hodge and Andrew Kellaway for their historic Super Rugby Pacific face-off with the Fijian Drua in Suva.

The duo joins the side currently chasing its third win of the season as it also readies to become the first Australian franchise to play an official match in Fiji.

Hodge will pairs in at outside centre with Stacey Ili on his inside.

Kellaway starts off the bench in jersey 23 and is expected to bring good impact in the second half.

Former Fijian Under-20 lock Angelo Smith has also been named on the bench.

The match kicks off at HFC Bank Stadium on Saturday at 3.35pm.

Melbourne Rebels: Matt Gibson, Alex Mafi, Sam Talakai, Tuaina Taii Tualima, Josh Canham, Josh Kemeny, Brad Wilkin, Vaiolini Ekuasi, Ryan Louwrens, Carter Gordon, Monty Ioane, Stacey Ili, Reece Hodge, Lachie Anderson, Joe Pincus Reserves: Jordan Uelese, Cabous Eloff, Pone Fa’amausili, Angelo Smith, Daniel Maiava, James Tuttle, David Feliuai, Andrew Kellaway

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
