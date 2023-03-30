Thursday, March 30, 2023
Kamikamica eager to pick up game

Fiji Bati and Melbourne Storm forward Tui Kamikamica is eager to step up after making his return to top competition last weekend.

Kamikamica who hurt his foot in the build-up to the season missed the first two rounds before making a first appearance in the 2023 Telstra Premiership season round four 24-12 win over West Tigers last Saturday.

“The first game back is always the hard one especially getting the cobwebs out of the system,” Kamikamica told nrl.com.

Being one of the more senior players, Kamikamica said he knew the onus was on him to help guide his younger team mates.

“It has always been the focus going onto the field and that was to lead with my actions.

“I don’t talk a lot but I just want lead with my actions.

“I’ll go out there and do my job, and the young fellas will see me do my job they will do theirs.

Kamikamica has been named in the number eight jersey against the South Sydney Rabbitohs this week.

The Rabbitohs host the Storm at Accor Stadium tomorrow at 9pm.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
