Locked and loaded for So Kon Po

Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings said the team was in a good space and ready for the weekend and the prized Hong Kong 7s.

Gollings said the team had adjusted to the environment and were eager to get things going.

“Players were adapting really well and ready,” Gollings said.

“They are focused and have really come together.”

“We know exactly where we need to be this weekend, and we know what we need to get through this week.”

The Fiji 7s team takes on Samoa in their first pool match tomorrow at 7.28pm.

They take on Canada 7s at 3.52pm and Argentina 7s at 8.37pm on Saturday.