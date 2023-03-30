Thursday, March 30, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Locked and loaded for So Kon Po

Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings said the team was in a good space and ready for the weekend and the prized Hong Kong 7s.

Gollings said the team had adjusted to the environment and were eager to get things going.

“Players were adapting really well and ready,” Gollings said.

“They are focused and have really come together.”

“We know exactly where we need to be this weekend, and we know what we need to get through this week.”

The Fiji 7s team takes on Samoa in their first pool match tomorrow at 7.28pm.

They take on Canada 7s at 3.52pm and Argentina 7s at 8.37pm on Saturday.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Nadi out to avenge Pacific Cup loss...

Nadi is out to avenge their last year's Pacific Community Cup 1-nil...
Rugby

Young players lack consistency: Byr...

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Mick Byrne admits that young ...
Business

BSP Life pays out $36.8M to policy ...

Bank of the South Pacific Life announced a $36.8 million in bonus p...
News

Disciplinary actions against police...

The Fiji Police Force has indicated that the police officer  was dr...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Nadi out to avenge Pacific Cup l...

Football
Nadi is ou...

Young players lack consistency: ...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

BSP Life pays out $36.8M to poli...

Business
Bank of th...

Disciplinary actions against pol...

News
The Fiji P...

FIFA removes Indonesia as host o...

Football
Fédération...

Tavatavanawai returns for Highla...

Rugby
Barnstormi...

Popular News

Sayed-Khaiyum questioned and rel...

News
Former Att...

FIFA removes Indonesia as host o...

Football
Fédération...

Govt to use sports to address ke...

News
Prime Mini...

$11m spent on informal settlemen...

Fiji Parliament
The Govern...

People want immediate relief: Ch...

News
Former Pri...

Planned works to affect water su...

News
Planned wo...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Nadi out to avenge Pacific Cup loss to Ba