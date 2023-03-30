Rabele joins Griffith Waratah Tigers

Former Vodafone Fiji Bati Head Coach Joe Rabele has been appointed the Director of Coaching for the Griffith Waratah Tigers Rugby League Club.

Rabele joined the franchise earlier this month, with the club making its official announcement on Monday.

“Introducing our director of coaching for all grades, he has 30 plus years of experience and has coached the Fiji Bati rugby league side that went to the quarterfinals of last year’s rugby league world cup,” a statement on their social media said.

“Let’s welcome Joe to our Waratah family,”

Rabele takes over as the director of coaching for all grades including the Under-16, under-18, low tier residents and first grade.