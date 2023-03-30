Thursday, March 30, 2023
Ravai gets first start

Flying Fijians prop-forward Peni Ravai gets his first start for the Queensland Reds as they host the defending Super Rugby Pacific Champion Crusaders tomorrow.

This will be Ravai’s first start for the Australian franchise coming off the bench in the past five outings.

Seru Uru retains his position at right lock with Suliasi Vunivalu also named on the edge.

Filipo Daugunu misses out this weekend being rested due to a niggling injury.

Meanwhile, George Bower will start off the bench for the visitors.

The Reds host the Crusaders at Suncorp Stadium at 8.35pm.

Reds: Peni Ravai, Matt Faessler, Zane Nonggorr, Ryan Smith, Seru Uru, Liam Wright (co-c) Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson, Tate McDermott, James O’Connor, Jordan Petaia, Isaac Henry, Josh Flook, Suliasi Vunivalu, Jock Campbell Reserves: Richie Asiata, Dane Zander, Phransis Sula-Siaosi, Angus Blyth, Jake Upfield, Kalani Thomas, Taj Annan, Mac Grealy

Crusaders:  Joe Moody, Codie Taylor, Tamaiti Williams, Scott Barrett (c), Dominic Gardiner, Sione Havili Talitui, Tom Christie, Christian Lio-Willie, Noah Hotham, Richie Mo’unga, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Dallas McLeod, Braydon Ennor, Pepesana Patafilo, Fergus Burke Reserves: Brodie McAlister, George Bower, Seb Calder, Jamie Hannah, Corey Kellow, Willi Heinz, Will Gualter, Chay Fihaki

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
