Rested Valetini returns for Brumbies

Photo courtesy: CODE Sports

The Brumbies will be boosted this weekend with the return of Wallabies blindside flanker Rob Valetini for their Super Rugby Pacific clash against the Waratahs.

Valetini alongside seasoned top players James Slipper, Pete Samu, Nic White, and Tom Wright all make a comeback after missing out during the Brumbies first 35-17 first loss of the season to the Crusaders.

Slipper slots in at starting prop forward, with Samu at number eight.

Wright controls from the back in the fullback position.

Valetini and the others had been rested last weekend in line with Rugby Australia’s Rugby World Cup policy.

The Brumbies host the Waratahs at 8.35pm on Saturday.

Brumbies: James Slipper, Lachlan Lonergan, Allan Alaalatoa, Nick Frost, Cadeyrn Neville, Rob Valetini, Rory Scott, Pete Samu, Nic White, Noah Lolesio, Corey Toole, Tamati Tua, Len Ikitau, Andy Muirhead, Tom Wright Reserves: Rhys Van Nek, Fred Kaihea, Sefo Kautai, Sam Thomson, Jahrome Brown, Ryan Lonergan, Jack Debreczeni, Ben O’Donnell

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
