Sau back for Rebels clash

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua winger Eroni Sau makes his return to the run-on side this weekend against the Melbourne Rebels in Suva.

Sau marks his Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific comeback with a number of returning from injury players in fullback Ilaisa Droasese number eight Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta and prop Jone Tiko.

Cirikidaveta shifts to lock this weekend with skipper Meli Derenalagi to shore the scrum at number eight.

Opting for mobility upfront, Vilive Miramira joins in blindside flanker.

Michael Naitokani is set to make his debut this weekend being named to come off the bench in number 22.

Head Coach Mick Byrne has also named a strong bench alongside Naitokani with Zuriel Togiatama, Livai Natave and Kaliopasi Uluilakeba up-front.

Joseva Tamani and Elia Canakaivata cover in the loosies wth Peni Matawalu and Taniela Rakuro in the backs.

The Drua will meet the Rebels on Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium at 3.35pm.

Drua line-up: Emosi Tuqiri, Tevita Ikanivere, Jone Tiko, Isoa Nasilasila, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Vilive Miramira, Kitione Salawa, Meli Derenalagi (C), Frank Lomani, Teti Tela, Eroni Sau, Kalaveti Ravouvou, Iosefo Masi, Selestino Ravutaumada, Ilaisa Droasese, Reserves: Zuriel Togiatama, Livai Natave, Kaliopasi Uluilakepa, Joseva Tamani, Elia Canakaivata, Peni Matawalu, Michael Naitokani, Taniela Rakuro