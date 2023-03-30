Silktails, FNRL seal dev deal

The Kaiviti Silktails have committed to to supporting the Fiji National Rugby League National Development Program.

Silktails Director Stephen Driscoll has signed a letter committing to provide Vodafone Fiji Bati Head Coach Wise Kativerata with technical support for the National Development Program.

“This commitment will see us collaborate with Wise and the FNRL across nine key areas we have identified to help grow and develop the game of Rugby League in Fiji.” said Driscoll.

“This includes using and growing our network of high-performance training facilities established in Fiji and Australia and the use of our Centre of Excellence in Lautoka to facilitate FNRL Academy School holiday camps to be conducted by Wise.”

This has been the first public showing of progress between the two bodies since the fallout last year.