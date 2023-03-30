Thursday, March 30, 2023
Tuisue out for the season

Flying Fijian Albert Tuisue has been ruled out of the 2022/23 Premiership Rugby season and possibly the Rugby World Cup.

The Gloucester Rugby number eight had pulled a hamstring injury earlier this month that has turned out more serious than expected.

Two more players in Val Rapava-Ruskin and Giorgi Kveseladze have also been lost to the club due to similar sustained injuries.

Gloucester Rugby Chief Executive Alex Brown said the club was disappointed having to lose a number of key players due to injury this season.

“We’ve been hugely unfortunate this season with the injuries we’ve sustained and losing three more players in such a short space of time is another significant blow to the squad,” Brown said.

“Albert, Val and Giorgi have all played key parts in our season and they’re equally disappointed to be ruled out for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign.

“They’ve all already started their respective returns with our on-site medical team, and we’re wishing them all a speedy recovery.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
