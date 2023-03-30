Young players lack consistency: Byrne

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Mick Byrne admits that young players continue to lack consistency in the Super Rugby Pacific competition this year.

Byrne highlighted that consistency will play a huge role when they play a hard-hitting Melbourne Rebels in the Shop N Save third home match on Saturday.

“Now that we are at home, we get a full week of training under our belt and some consistency. These aren’t excuses but our players in the early parts of their professional careers, only had a year. Consistency is one of the biggest things they are lacking.”

“When talking about experience programs, it’s them who bring consistency while the young players will bring in some inconsistency but some energy.”

“We are looking at the young group in the team that brings energy but is not always consistent so we’ll just keep building that and help players understand what we did last week, we need to pick up from where we finished.”

“A bit of a symptom that we had was after a bit of success we kept moving on rather than going back and starting again but that’s all part of learning.”

The Drua vs Rebels match will kick off at 3.35 pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.