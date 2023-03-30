Thursday, March 30, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Young players lack consistency: Byrne

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Mick Byrne admits that young players continue to lack consistency in the Super Rugby Pacific competition this year.

Byrne highlighted that consistency will play a huge role when they play a hard-hitting Melbourne Rebels in the Shop N Save third home match on Saturday.

“Now that we are at home, we get a full week of training under our belt and some consistency. These aren’t excuses but our players in the early parts of their professional careers, only had a year. Consistency is one of the biggest things they are lacking.”

“When talking about experience programs, it’s them who bring consistency while the young players will bring in some inconsistency but some energy.”

“We are looking at the young group in the team that brings energy but is not always consistent so we’ll just keep building that and help players understand what we did last week, we need to pick up from where we finished.”

“A bit of a symptom that we had was after a bit of success we kept moving on rather than going back and starting again but that’s all part of learning.”

The Drua vs Rebels match will kick off at 3.35 pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Nadi out to avenge Pacific Cup loss...

Nadi is out to avenge their last year's Pacific Community Cup 1-nil...
Business

BSP Life pays out $36.8M to policy ...

Bank of the South Pacific Life announced a $36.8 million in bonus p...
News

Disciplinary actions against police...

The Fiji Police Force has indicated that the police officer  was dr...
Football

FIFA removes Indonesia as host of U...

Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has remove...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Nadi out to avenge Pacific Cup l...

Football
Nadi is ou...

BSP Life pays out $36.8M to poli...

Business
Bank of th...

Disciplinary actions against pol...

News
The Fiji P...

FIFA removes Indonesia as host o...

Football
Fédération...

Locked and loaded for So Kon Po

Hong Kong 7s
Fiji 7s He...

Tavatavanawai returns for Highla...

Rugby
Barnstormi...

Popular News

John Wick: Chapter 4 gets the be...

Entertainment
John Wick:...

Investigations led no where: Che...

News
Police say...

MIDA Act repeal is a win for dem...

News
The Fijian...

Better air connectivity for Rotu...

News
Minister f...

Nagasau named Sportswoman of the...

Rugby
Fijiana 7s...

Police officers face assault all...

News
Acti...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Nadi out to avenge Pacific Cup loss to Ba