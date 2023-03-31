Friday, March 31, 2023
Bolaca will be a key asset in HK : Gollings

Playmaker Napolioni Bolaca’s vocality will be a key asset for the Fiji 7s team in the Hong Kong 7s, says Coach Ben Gollings.

Gollings said the inclusion of Bolaca will provide communication boost for the team.

“It is not just about what he can do with the ball in his hand, he is probably one of the most vocal people you can come across which is a really good skill we need to develop in the team.

“He has been playing well, and if we can utilise him it will be a bonus for us.”

Fiji takes on Samoa in its first game at 7.28pm today.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
