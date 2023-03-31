Coates eager to clash with former team mates

Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua lock Jade Coates is relishing the opportunity of facing former team mates now Melbourne Rebels players Jiowana Sauto and Vika Matarugu when the two sides clash tomorrow.

Prop-forward Sauto and fellow hooker Matarugu were recruited by the Melbourne franchise after last year’s Super W title win.

With Sauto named in the starting line-up and Matarugu on the bench, Coates said it would be a different catch-up tomorrow.

“It is cool to see Vika and Jio go over there an awesome opportunity for them, but obviously there will be that rivalry,” Coates said after their captains run today.

“It is cool which is rugby, and friends off the field or on the field, we are just going to get down and do the job.”

The ball jumper said she was excited for her side to play in front of the home crowd tomorrow in Suva and looked forward to putting on a performance for their fans.

“It means a lot for the girls to be here, and we will just try to block out the extra noise and focus on our game, and we are just so grateful for the fans and the home support.”