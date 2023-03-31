Family fuels Naitokani’s rugby passion

Potential Swire Shipping Fijian Drua debutant Michael Naitokani will be playing for his parents when he runs on to the pitch in his first Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific match tomorrow.

The 22-year-old midfielder said his parents and family are his pillar of strength.

“They have always been in my corner, we have gone through some hard times, and they will definitely be on my mind when I run on to the pitch tomorrow,” Naitokani told FijiLive.

“As well as my entire my family who have been a backbone of support on my journey.

The strapping lad from Tawake Village in Cakaudrove said he was one step away from realising a dream since watching the Drua take on the Highlanders in Suva last year.

“I was watching the Drua and Highlanders play from the stands, this year I’m about to play my first game, the journey from playing from Nadroga in the Skipper Cup and now here has been a blessing.”

Naitokani who was part of the Crusaders Training squad in 2019 said he would focus on putting his best foot forward for the team tomorrow.

“We are ready for the game ahead, and we will work hard to get the job done.”