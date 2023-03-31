Fiji sneak past Samoa in HK 7s opener

The Fiji 7s team won its opening match of the Hong Kong 7s 12-7 over Samoa tonight.

The Fijians dominated possession early to force Samoa to make a mistake in their own 22 metre.

Off a scrum and quick worked ball allowed Joseva Talacolo to cross over to score the first try of the match with Waisea Nacuqu converting to put them in front with five minutes gone.

Samoa attacked strongly but could not capitalise, sending Fiji to half-time with a slender lead.

Fiji extended the lead from their five metre line with a break from Waisea Nacuqu and interlocking passes putting Pilipo Bukayaro over to score with the try unconverted and four minutes to go.

Samoa dug deep and finally crossed over for their first try through Neueli Leitufia with Paul Scanlan converting in the 13th minute to set-up a thriller finish.

Fiji defended desperately to the final whistle to take the win.

The Ben Gollings coached side plays Canada in its second game at 3.52pm tomorrow.