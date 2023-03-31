Fijiana cruises into Hong Kong 7s quarters

The Fijiana 7s team has booked its place in the Cup quarterfinals of the Hong Kong 7s after a dominant 36-5 win over Brazil tonight.

The Fijiana blitzed the South Americans to race off to a commanding 22-0 lead at half-time.

First half tries were scored through Meredani Qoro, Reapi Uluinasau, Viniana Riwai and Adi Vani Buleki with Riwai adding one conversion.

Fijiana ran in two more tries in the second half through Qoro and Buleki getting a brace each with Lavena Cavuru and Ana Maria Naimasi converting a try a piece.

Gabriela Lima scored the lone consolation try for Brazil in injury-time to end the match.

Fijiana will face Australia in their final pool game at 1.55pm tomorrow.